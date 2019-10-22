KILLEN
Mrs. Kathleen Ann Greer, 84 of Killen, Alabama, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Mrs. Greer was born February 14, 1935 in Collinwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Killen United Methodist Church, a retired school teacher from Athens City Schools, a member of D.A R. and member of the Founding Family’s of Tennessee. She was a graduate of Athens State College.
There will be a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Killen United Methodist Church with visitation to follow.
Survivors are daughters, Amy (Bryan) Cruce of Center Star and Melanie Greer of Center Star; son, John (Jenny Ann) Greer of Florence; sister, Clare Cofield of Columbia, Mississippi; grandchildren, Neeley Kelley, Jessica Hale, Pariss Brown, Sims Greer, Allie Craig Cruce and Anna Greer; great-grandchildren, Avery Heupel and Will Miller; niece, Adrienne Cofield.
Memorials may be made to Building Fund for Killen United Methodist Church or Florence/Lauderdale Public Library.
Commented