HACKLEBURG — Kathleen Davis Pope was born on July 7, 1941 to Carrie and Willis Davis. She went to meet her beloved Lord and Savior on February 17, 2022. She was first and foremost a Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. She was known as “Sweetie, mom and Neneen. She was the widower of Bruce Pope; she was his”Sweetie” for 57 years.
She and her siblings grew up in a time when things were simple and times were hard. However, she learned many things that she would carry throughout her life, such as cooking, canning and raising a garden, and sewing. She would excel in all of these. Kathleen attended Hackleburg School and graduated in 1959. She made many lifelong friends and was popular among her classmates. She married the love of her life in 1960, and they would live and grow a family raised in Hackleburg.She and Bro. Bruce served and ministered to several churches over the years. They made many friends, and their love for God and others was one of the things most admired. Kathleen was a faithful member of Fairview Congregational Church. She loved reading and studying her Bible. She enjoyed cooking and making the church beautiful for all the seasonal times and church events. She loved to preserve her family history and memories through her scrapbooking and quilting. She mastered the craft of sewing/quilting and did many beautiful pieces for her family and others. If a thread could tell a story of the love and span of time there would not be enough space to contain it. We know you will be given a master class in Heaven with golden thread and many crowns to put at the feet of Jesus.
She leaves to cherish her wonderful memory, her children and grandchildren whom she was extremely proud of: son, Barry Pope, daughter, Debbie (Daryl) Stidham; grandchildren, Jason (Samantha) Pope, Hope (Jace) Watkins, Whitney (Zach) Holmes, and Paige Ricketts; greatgrandchildren, Braylynn and Hunter Pope, Addyson and Emma Watkins, Coy and Brian Holmes, Kingston and Bankston Ricketts, and Kynnedi Pope, and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her precious husband, Bruce Pope; parents, Carrie and Willis Davis; brothers, Jack Davis, Joe Davis, and Pete Davis; sisters, Marguerite Tyra, Dorothy Abner, and Tommye Lunceford.
Visitation will be held on Sunday February 20, 2022, 1:00 until service time beginning at 3:00 at the Hackleburg First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Tree Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.
