Kathleen Lindsey Dowdy, 86, of Waterloo, passed away, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, March 13, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights . The funeral will immediately follow with Dale Hubbert officiating. Burial will be at Richardson Cemetery in Waterloo.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Elizabeth Lindsey; husband, Charles Dowdy; and her brother, Owen Wayne Lindsey.
She is survived by her children, Greg Dowdy (Judy), Nancy Roberts ( Eddy), Jeff Dowdy (Laura), Cindy Hubbert (Dale); grandchildren, Summer Dowdy, Jamin Dowdy, Corey Robison (Ashley), Lindsey Robison, Clarke Elise Bartholomew (Mark), Grant Dowdy, Parker Dowdy, Katie Gullion( Doug), Wes Hubbert, Julie Hubbert; great-grandchildren, Sam Gullion, Drew Gullion, Colt Gullion, Briar Kate Gullion, Mia Hubbert, Landon Robison, Raygen Robison, Chance Swinea, Logan Claire Robison, Blakely Jo Robison; and sister, Jan Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the Richardson Cemetery Fund at Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank.
