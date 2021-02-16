FLORENCE — Kathleen Haataja, 98, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
She was born January 2, 1923, to Albert and Clara Rhodes Spires of Cloverdale, Alabama, and lived in the Cloverdale community for many years. She attended Cloverdale School and Central High School. Kathleen married Elmer Haataja on July 24, 1939. Their union was blessed with two children, one daughter and one son.
Kathleen was a longtime homemaker and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and entertaining her family and friends. She also loved fishing and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Haataja; parents, Albert and Clara Rhodes Spires; sisters, Lyda Mae Crosslin (Robert) and Ruth Moore (Thomas); son-in-law, Randy Belew; and two great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind a son, Larry Haataja (Paula), Maryville (Missouri), and a daughter, Daris Belew, Waterloo (Alabama); grandchildren, Deena Young (Travis), Charlotte Bartlett (J.J.), Phillip Hanback (Thuong), Shannon Haataja (DeAnna), Scott Haataja (Alisha); great-grandchildren, Tyler Young, Kaylee Young, Evan Haataja, Austin Haataja, Allison Haataja; great-great-grandchildren, Annabeth Young, Oakley Young, and Deacon Young.
Graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Florence on Friday, February 19, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Keith Pope of Grace Bible Church of the Shoals officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing protocol will be followed and masks are requested.
Special thanks to Betty, Melanie, Alan, Lindsay, Merri Beth, Gracie, Breanna, Carnelia, Ross, Bruce, and so many other family members and friends who have assisted her in the past few years.
Honorary pallbearers are grandsons and great-grandsons.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented