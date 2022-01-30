RUSSELLVILLE — Kathleen Mari McGuire Hayes, age 80, of Russellville, AL., passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathleen had taken care of foster kids for years. She moved to Alabama in 1989 from New York, and enjoyed life. She was one of the most creative women around, loving to make her crafts, and taking them to flea markets to find them all new homes. She enjoyed making angels from okra pods, to carving ostrich eggs, painting gourds, making birdhouses, and making thunder drums. She loved spending time fishing and spending time with her family. She loved planting, and beautiful flowers, but especially loved the dogwood trees. She leaves behind so many wonderful memories.
The family invites you to a time of visiting and remembering Kathleen on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 3 to 4 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Brown and William Hayes; son, David Joseph Clugstone; parents, James P. & Mary A. McGuire; and sisters, Molly McGuire and Pat McGuire.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Kimberly Mitchell (Brian), Martin Clugstone, Terri Nicci; daughter-in-law, Linda Clugstone; grandchildren, Stephanie Chiodini, Nick Chiodini, Sara Osbourne, Jacob Clugstone, Joshua Clugstone, Andrea Thomason (Christopher), Jennifer Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Hannah Mitchell, Cade Thomason, Cora Thomason, William David Chiodini; brothers, James McGuire and Ed Ranucci; a host of nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the Clearview Cancer Center, Dr. Manord, and the Hospice of North Alabama for the love and care shown to our mother and grandmother.
