MUSCLE SHOALS — Kathleen Joyce Farris, 82, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Winston Memorial Gardens, Haleyville, AL, with Brett Pitman officiating.
Joyce was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She loved computers and genealogy research. She was preceded in death by her children, Mike Farris and an infant son; parents, Howard and Marie Cheatham; and brothers, Jimmy, Bobby, and David Cheatham.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roy D. Farris; children, Cathy Ellenburg (Mike) and Barry Farris (Monica); daughter-in-law, Pam Farris; sisters, Betty Speakman and Arlene Beck; grandchildren, Scott Farris, John Ellenburg, David Ellenburg, Brad Farris, and Audrey Farris; and five great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
