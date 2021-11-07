GREENVILLE, SC — Kathleen Hairell Belcher, 88, formerly of Waterloo, died November 4, 2021.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones
- Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes
- Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US
- Álvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ
- China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion
- Elon Musk tweets to ask if he should sell some Tesla stock
- Coyotes finally find first win by rallying over Kraken, 5-4
- Sports on TV, radio: Nov. 7-8, 2021
Most Read
Articles
- More Shoals manufacturing jobs moving to Mexico
- Sheffield Housing Authority director placed on paid leave
- Florence police chief calls for homeless assistance plan
- National RC&D is moving its headquarters to Alabama
- Florence extends outdoor seating contracts
- 2 pedestrians struck along Pine Street and no action by the city
- It was a close one: Ava the ghost pulls out the win
- ALEA investigating delivery driver struck by a vehicle in Tuscumbia
- Muscle Shoals one of 9 legs to Air Race Classic
- Meet Monmouth University
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Tamra Heupel Schechner
- More Shoals manufacturing jobs moving to Mexico
- Barbara Ann Miller Campbell
- Sheffield Housing Authority director placed on paid leave
- Shelia Baskins
- Judy Gail Springer Cox
- Jill Biden dons apron and gloves, helps students make pasta
- Florence police chief calls for homeless assistance plan
- H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Brooks, Russellville, Lauderdale County advance in playoffs
- Judge denies bond for convicted murderer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 2 pedestrians struck along Pine Street and no action by the city (2)
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Ivey calls for special session to set district lines (1)
- High school football: Game previews for Oct. 14-15 (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
- What is Dia de los Meurtos or Day of the Dead? (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented