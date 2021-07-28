SHEFFIELD — Kathleen Suzanne Steinke, 63, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russellville. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

