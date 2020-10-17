LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Kathleen Tice, 92, died October 16, 2020. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Burial is in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Lawrence Co., TN. She was a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.