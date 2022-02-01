MUSCLE SHOALS — Kathleen Juanita Wade, 87, passed away, Friday, January 28, 2022. There will be a graveside service at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, today, February 1, 2022, with Bro. Tommy Smith officiating.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Billy Wade; parents, Leroy Sr. and Ruby Malone; brothers, Leroy Malone Jr., Dale Malone, Kenneth Malone, Tommy Malone, Ricky Malone; sister, Maxine Kirk; grandson, Jonathan Isbell; and son-in-law, Tommy Kennedy.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Judy Kennedy, Donna Isbell (Harold), and Patsy Moody (Jay); brothers, Charlie Malone and Terry Malone; grandchildren, Christy Corum, Kayla Moody, Michael Kennedy, Amy Kennedy, and Daniel Isbell; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jay Moody, Jonathan Corum, Randy Minor, Michael Peden, Tate Hill, and Harold Isbell.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kathleen’s family would also like to thank some very special people, Randy Minor, whom she thought of as a son, her good friends Juanita Belue and Michael Peden, Kindred Hospice and NP Home Care for their compassionate and loving care they provided.
