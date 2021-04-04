MUSCLE SHOALS — Kathryn Ann Rhoden, 80, died March 30, 2021. A graveside service will be held Monday in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the mother of Richard Andrew Rhoden. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

