SHEFFIELD — Kathryn B. Kerr, 70, Sheffield, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Lifesong Church, Sheffield, with Mark Grigsby officiating.
Kathryn graduated from Mars Hill Bible School with the class of 1968 and retired from Milner Rushing Drugs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mabel Bogus.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Kerr; children, Eugenia Bogus, Jay Kerr, Sharon Kerr, and Bill Kerr (Shannon); brother, Tommy Bogus (Donna); sister, Virginia Hale; grandchildren, Makayla, Isabella, J.T., Josh, Aaron, Mindy, Opal, Kala, Kara, and Monte; honorary granddaughter, Kali Terry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
