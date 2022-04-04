LORETTO, TN — Kathryn Delores Comer, 78, dies March 31, 2022.Visitation was held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.