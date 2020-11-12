FLORENCE — Kathryn E. Stults, 91, of Florence, passed away November 10, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker and a Christian.
Survivors include sons, Jim Stults, Dwain Stults and Randy Stults; daughters, Donna Bevis and Rhonda Farrar; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Stults; parents, Merrell Odous Holt and Esther Garnet Chandler Holt; and daughter, Sandy Witt.
Visitation with the family will be today, November 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Greg Woodall officiating. Burial will be in Railroad Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Beck Stults, Chris Stults, Chad Witt, Craig Witt, Cody Farrar and Benji Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Bevis, Jeff Bevis and Paul Sobel.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
