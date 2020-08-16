MUSCLE SHOALS

Kathryn King, 62, daughter of Marie King, died on August 7, 2020. She was smart, artistic, and loved gardening. She was loved by her family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.