FLORENCE — Kathryn Lansdell, 91, died August 27, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Church of Christ, Florence. Kathryn was the wife of Marvin Lansdell. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.