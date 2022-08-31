FLORENCE — Kathryn Lansdell, 91, died August 27, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Church of Christ, Florence. Kathryn was the wife of Marvin Lansdell. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Chinese manufacturing weak, adding to economic pressure
- Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
- Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after strong US jobs data
- UN expert: US progress on LGBT rights but equality lacking
- Sports on TV, Radio: Aug. 31, 2022
- Lotteries for Aug. 31
- Amendment 2 will allow public money to be spent on broadband expansion
- Robinson named TimesDaily 2022 Shoals Woman of the Year
Most Read
Articles
- Woman injured, but no children hurt in school bus crash in Killen
- Shoals businessman said his mom disliked life as an entertainer
- Colbert Animal Control seeking owner of dog found with chain embedded in neck
- 2 Lauderdale Co. convicts serving for sexual abuse up for parole
- Artemis 1 sparks students' interest at Forest Hills Elementary
- No children injured in school bus crash
- Florence Police Department building getting $1.8M overhaul
- 7 Points spotlighted with pop-up market today
- Inmate transport policy strengthens in Lauderdale County
- Florence WWII veteran to be featured on "NBC Nightly News"
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Back home: Now at UNA, J'Marick Woods embracing chance to make impact in Florence
- To Tigers, latest win shows 'Deshler is back'
- Timothy David Brewer
- Mitchell Cline Vaughn
- Kenneth J. Harrison Sr.
- Camilla Darby
- Woman injured, but no children hurt in school bus crash in Killen
- Roger Lee Babcock
- Shoals businessman said his mom disliked life as an entertainer
- 'It's fun watching him': Mars Hill glad to have healthy Hanson at QB
Images
Videos
Commented
- Why search Trump's Florida estate now? (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
Commented