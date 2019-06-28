FLORENCE — Kathryn Wilson Robinson, age 85, of Florence, passed away June 25, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, June 29th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Burial will be in Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Robinson was retired with Regency Square Mall where she was an office secretary. She was a member of the Auxilliary Club and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Robinson; parents, Willie Mae and Elmer Wilson; brother, Don Wilson; daughter, Teresa Wilson; and son, Lonnie Joe Robinson.
Survivors include her children, McKala D. Hinds (David), Don Mitchell (Debbie), Ronnie Corkins (Toni), Tyler Robinson (Mallari) and Amanda Holland Garner (Heath); grandchildren, Chandler Gaige, Toccara, Belinda, Lonnie, Shawn, Donnie, Dennie, Amber, Richa, Lindsey and Christy; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Glenda Blevins and Sue Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Alacare Hospice for their care. Memorials may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Center. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
