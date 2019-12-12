FLORENCE
Kathy Ann Chandler Goodwin, 67, of Florence, passed away December 8, 2019. She was a member of Grace Bible Church of the Shoals.
Kathy lived a life of love filled with moments of joy and pride. Her presence was a light to all who knew her. Her smile and laugh was unforgettable. She loved without judgement and lived every day with a passion for life. A life well lived is a legacy. Kathy lived a beautiful legacy.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A chapel service will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Keith Pope, entombment in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Goodwin was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gladys Chandler; husband, Rodger Goodwin; sister, Louise; and brother-in-law, Fred Snoddy; brother, Tommy Chandler; and a grandson, Alexander Goodwin.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Goodwin (Joey); granddaughters, Annah Grace, Isabella Claire, and Mary Kathryn Goodwin; nieces, Susan Smith and husband Mickey, and Lisa Rhodes and husband Sam; great-nieces, Erin Britnell (Bruce), and Maegan Wallace (Bradley); great-nephews, Austin Smith (Miranda), and Justin Rice; great-great-niece and nephew, Lyla and Brooks Britnell.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Smith, Sam Rhodes, Austin Smith, Justin Rice, Bruce Britnell, and Bradley Wallace.
Special thanks to her caregivers Pam Anderson and Pam Hamm, and Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Kindred Hospice.
