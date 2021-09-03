CARROLLTON, GEORGIA — Mrs. Kathy Brewer Patterson, age 75, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Kathy was born in Florence, Alabama on September 22, 1945, the daughter of the late Buford Brewer and Viola Berlin Brewer. She grew up in Decatur, Alabama where she graduated from Decatur High in 1963. She became a licensed cosmetologist and worked for Rainey’s Beauty Salons. In 1979, along with her husband Tony, she moved to Guntersville, AL to raise her family. Once her children left home, Kathy began managing retail stores for Goody’s Clothing Company which led to her relocating to Carrollton, GA where she spent the last 30 years of her life. She started at Lowe’s when they opened the Carrollton location and worked there until she retired in 2017. Kathy was an active member of Christ Fellowship Church and later, Renew Church. Her talents were many; including gardening, cooking, sewing, and dancing, but her greatest joy was being “Grammy” to six grandchildren.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Monica Patterson of Daphne, AL; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Scott Kiser of Carrollton; grandchildren, Ansleigh Kiser (Billy) Lonas, Lindsay Kiser, Danielle Kiser, Preston Kiser, Mackenzie Patterson, Taylor Patterson; and great granddaughter, Addison James Lonas. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Tony Allen Patterson Sr.
Funeral service will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Marc Limbaugh officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.
Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur Alabama on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. CST (Alabama time).
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
