RUSSELLVILLE — Kathy Darlene Taylor, 71, died November 25, 2021. Visitation Saturday from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral is Sunday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Dempsey Cemetery.

