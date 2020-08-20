FLORENCE

Kathy Elaine Robinson, 62, died August 12, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Peters Cemetery, Florence.

