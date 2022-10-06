HACKLEBURG — Kathy Garrison, 63 of Hackleburg, passed away October 3, 2022 at Russellville Hospital. Visitation will be held on Friday October 7, 2022, 12:00 until service time beginning at 1:00 at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
