FLORENCE
Kathy Gwen Creasy, 70, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at UAB Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County. She was a seamstress with Perry Manufacturing and Collinwood Manufacturing. She was a member of Cloverdale Baptist Church.
Funeral will be today, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Tim Wooten and Doug Farris will be officiating with burial following in Mount Pleasant Methodist Cemetery.
Survivors are her daughter, Julie Archer (Ricky), Florence; granddaughter, Haley Archer, Florence; grandson, Andrew Archer, Florence; three brothers, Reed Gamble, Florence, Randy Gamble, St. Joseph, TN, Melvin Gamble, Iron City, TN; and her sister, Rhonda Hamner, Killen. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Creasy; and parents, Ben and Alene Phillips Gamble.
