GULF SHORES — Kathy Hestle Inman, 69, died February 28, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30-11 a.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence. Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. She was the wife of Charles Inman. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

