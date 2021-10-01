HATTON — Kathy Prescott Houston went to Heaven on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born July 16, 1954 in Jasper, Alabama to Nelson and Elaine Prescott. Kathy lost her battle with Alzheimer’s but gained eternal life. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” After graduating from the University of Alabama in Birmingham with a B.S. degree in nursing, she worked as a registered nurse for 25 years with a heart of love and compassion. On December 28, 1973, Kathy married the love of her life, Roger Houston, and God has blessed them with 48 years of happiness. Most importantly, Kathy accepted Christ as her Savior when she was in the fourth grade. She has served Him faithfully alongside Roger for 47 years of pastoral ministry. She was truly a help mate to Roger and in their ministry.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jason; and her in-laws, Roy and Eloise Houston. Those left to grieve her passing include her husband, Roger; her sister, Shan Edgil (Ronnie); her sister-in-law, Shelby Morris; a special niece, Ronda Branham (Bob); her niece, Jena Simpson (Jimmy); great-niece, Jessica Henson (Makenzie); and her furry friend, Daisy.
Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church on Saturday, October 2, 2021; followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. also at Harmony Baptist Church, 3461 County Road 170, Hillsboro, Alabama 35643 with Bros. Eddy Garner, Daryl McHan, Jim Warren, Tony Arnold and Ron Edgil officiating. Directions to the church: turn East on County Road 170 off of Alabama Highway 157 across from Day’s Inn in Moulton and the church is three miles on the left. Burial will be at Cave Springs Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
For the safety of all present, the family requests that everyone wear a mask to the visitation and service to protect yourself and others.
