FLORENCE — Kathy Jo Cox Landrum, 61, died November 10, 2020. Visitation is noon until 1 p.m. service time Monday at Neal Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Bonnertown Cemetery. She was a member of Underwood Baptist Church.

