MOULTON

Memorial funeral service for Kathy Joyce Borden, 64, of Moulton will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Borden, who died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born, July 19, 1956, to Everett Williams and Rosie Traylor Williams. She enjoyed the outdoors mowing and flowering, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Willie Gay Williams, Hubbert Lynn Williams; sister-in-law, Flossie Jean Williams.

Survivors include her husband, James Borden; son, Larry (Valerie) Borden; daughter, Tabitha Borden; brothers, Roger (Mary Lynn) Williams, Ferreal (Sandra) Hammond, Terry Williams; sister-in-law, Libby Williams; grandchildren, Dakota Borden, Tristan Borden, Landen Borden; great-grandchildren, Brentley Borden, Heidi Borden

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.

