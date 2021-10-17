LAWRENCEBURG, TN

Kathy Kelly, 69, died October 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held at New Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, on October 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was of the Baptist faith.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.