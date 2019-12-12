JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA
Kathy Mae Anderton Johns was born September 22, 1961 in Millington, Tennessee and entered into rest November 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Lee Anderton Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Johns of Jacksonville Beach, Florida and Michael Johns of Naples, Florida; daughter, Rebecca Johns of Jacksonville; and two granddaughters, Claire Greer and Rowan Perona; sisters, Suzan Evans of Jacksonville Beach and Karen Minges of Killen, Alabama; brother, Thomas Anderton of Littleville, Alabama; mother, Sue McHugh Cochran; and stepfather, J.D. Cochran of Jacksonville, Florida; stepmother, Margie Anderton of Killen, Alabama; stepsister, Deb Putman of Killen, Alabama; and stepbrother, Martin Phillips of Berkley, California; aunt, Joan Kennamore of Tuscumbia, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
Her ashes will be interned at Antioch Church Cemetery on December 12th at 2 p.m. by her family.
Commented