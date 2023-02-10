MUSCLE SHOALS — Kathy Marie Rhea Quibell, 66, died February 7, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gary Quibell. You may leave your condolences at wfunerals.com

