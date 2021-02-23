FLORENCE — Kathy May Festa, 67, of Florence, passed away, Friday, February 19, 2021. Visitation will be today, February 23, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow with interment in Community Cemetery in Central Heights.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Festa; parents, Wilburn and Katherine May; brother, Junior May; sister, Glenda May; and nephew, Greg May.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kala Festa; grandson, Anthony Festa; sisters, Jean Lucy and Mary Taylor; aunt, Sarah Wilhite; a host of nieces and nephews; and very special friends, James and Kristy Zombro.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Crider, Steven Cassel, Greg Stevenson, Jerry Landrum, Donald Crider, Dennis Smith, Frankie Sterry, and Price Rhodes.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Stevenson and James Zombro.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented