HAMILTON — Kathy McCarley, 63, died January 3, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 12 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Church. Burial will follow in the family cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.