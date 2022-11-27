FLORENCE — Kathy Kelley Peyton, age 61, of Florence, passed away November 23, 2022.
A celebration of her life will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Kelley; and brother, Michael Kelley.
Survivors include her life partner, Gary Stonelake; father, Dale Kelley; brother, Clayton Dale Kelley (Debra); sisters, Susan Kelley and JoAnn Gorham Terry); and Five nieces and nephews.
Kathy was a sweet, kind and wonderful person. She was involved with AA, being a dedicated member of the 4th Dimension Group. She loved all of the members dearly. She also volunteered with the Salvation Army. Most important, Kathy loved the Lord, and He loved her back.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission of Mercy Shoals (MOMS), 204 S. Pine Street, Florence, AL 35630
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
