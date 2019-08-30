GREENHILL — Kathy Joan Quillen, 64 of Greenhill, Alabama, gained her wings at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 28th, after a lifetime of battles with multiple illnesses.
Mrs. Quillen was born on May 26, 1955. She was a 1973 graduate of Rogers High School. Kathy retired from the State of Alabama as a Claims Clerk Supervisor at the Unemployment Office. She was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ for 54 years.
Kathy was such an encouragement to anyone who knew her. Her faith remained strong in the hardest of times. She was a true example of a faithful Christian.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jackie David Quillen; precious mother, Margaret “Peggy” Swinea; devoted sister, Brenda Stejskal (Jay); brother, Bobby Swinea (Virginia); several nieces, nephews, and greats, and her church family at Shiloh.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Grady Swinea Jr.
Visitation with the family will be today, August 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Howell Bigham and Bro. McKinley Pate officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Honorary Guard will be Jay Stejskal (brother-in-law). Pallbearers will be Bob and Jim Gooch (Her boys), Brant Llewellyn (nephew), Daniel Quillen (great-nephew), Michael Quillen (nephew), Dustin Quillen (nephew), Logan Flowers (great-nephew) and Scott Trotter (nephew).
The family would like to thank Dr. Felix Morris, Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, Shoals Kidney and Hypertension, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness....” 2 Timothy 4:7-8
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or to the National Kidney Foundation.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
