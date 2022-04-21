LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Kathy Regina Smith, age 56, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Florence, AL, an Educational Assistant for the Lawrence County School System, and a member of Ethridge Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Huye K. and Virginia L. Woodruff Rogers; and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Preston Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; six siblings, Sherry Maxwell (Joe) of Florence, AL, Kenneth Rogers (Tangi) of Southside, AL, Donna Pigg (Roy) of Wayne County, TN, Karen McPeters (Jim) of Lawrenceburg, TN, April Maxwell (Buddy) of Florence, AL, and Teresa Stamps (Ronnie) of Florence, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022, with Sonny Owens and Ben McAnally officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Abigail’s Plan or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
