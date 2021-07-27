HALEYVILLE — Kathy Savannah Elkins, 67, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel with burial in St. Paul Cemetery.

