RUSSELLVILLE — Kathy Sue Putman, 72 of Russellville, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Kathy was a member of North Highlands Church of Christ. She was a retired librarian and third grade teacher.
She is survived by her husband of 54 wonderful years, Robert “Bob” Putman; her children, Patrick John Putman, Kelly Bergsing, Megan Kathleen Weesner (Simon); eight grandchildren; brother, Billy Scoggins (Nancy); sister, Kay Walker.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Buna Scoggins and a daughter-in-law, Amber Putman.
A celebration of Life Service will be held at North Highlands Church of Christ today, October 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
