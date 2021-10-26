RUSSELLVILLE — Kathy Sue Putman, 72 of Russellville, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.

Kathy was a member of North Highlands Church of Christ. She was a retired librarian and third grade teacher.

She is survived by her husband of 54 wonderful years, Robert “Bob” Putman; her children, Patrick John Putman, Kelly Bergsing, Megan Kathleen Weesner (Simon); eight grandchildren; brother, Billy Scoggins (Nancy); sister, Kay Walker.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Buna Scoggins and a daughter-in-law, Amber Putman.

A celebration of Life Service will be held at North Highlands Church of Christ today, October 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.

