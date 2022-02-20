IUKA — Kathy Marie Thomas, 71, died Friday, February 18, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., February 23, 2022, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Snowdown Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 14 p.m. until time of service a the funeral home chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Tishomingo County Foster Rescue.

