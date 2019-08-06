FLORENCE — Betty Katherine “Kathy” Watson, 63, of Florence, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Her visitation was Monday, August 5th from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Her service will be today, August 6th at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Roger Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain Springs Cemetery.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Kathlean and James Oliver Watson.
She is survived by her brothers, James Watson (Kat), Randy Watson (Marie) and Roger Watson (Devona); sister, Marie Watson; six nieces, four nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Watson, Jr., Brian Watson, Britt Berryhill, Heath Frederick, Tim Winstead and Troy Keller.
The family would like to thank the staff of Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
