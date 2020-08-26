WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Katie Ann Carr, 68, died August 24, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. She is survived by a niece, Romie Phillips of Florence.

