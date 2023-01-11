F.1.11.23 Katie Gaston.jpg

MOUNT HOPE COMMUNITY — Katie “Boots” Reed Gaston of the Mount Hope community passed away Monday, January 09, 2023. The visitation will be today, January 11, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville, Alabama. The funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Daniel Tortorici and Matthew Massey will be in charge of the service. Burial will be in Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery following the service.

