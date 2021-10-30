FLORENCE — Katie Coker, 96, died October 27, 2021. A graveside visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with a graveside at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

