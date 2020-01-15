LEIGHTON — Katie Ruth Hargrove Johnson, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Reverend Kevin Johnson and Reverend Mark Mayfield will officiate. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was a native of Limestone County but lived most of her life in Leighton. She was a faithful member of Leighton Baptist Church, as she and her husband served in numerous roles throughout the years. Her greatest joys were being a Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leroy Johnson; parents, Reverend Arnold and Mrs. Virgia Hargrove; and brothers, Wade and Doyal Hargrove.
Survivors include her children: sons, Chris Johnson (Rhonda) of Decatur, Reverend Kevin Johnson of Florence; daughters, Karen Cunningham (Bill) of Tuscumbia, Panda Patton (Sam) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Wilson Patton (Annie), SSgt. Jay Colin Patton, Daniel Johnson (Brooke), Amber Barkdoll (Jayme), Katelyn Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Bo and Bryce Johnson and Wiley Patton.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family gratefully acknowledges the service and care of the firemen and first responders of the Leighton area, caregivers, Frankie Foster and Judy Warren, and Dr. Don Heinkel.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented