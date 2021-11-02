FLORENCE — Katie Lee Inman Donaldson Coker, 96 of Florence, was born April 25, 1925 and died October 27, 2021.
Visitation will be graveside on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Gardens, 3657 Old Chisholm Rd., Florence. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Deacon Catherine Schiesz. Pallbearers are Marvin Gruber, Nate VanDervort, Jarrod Lindley, Christian Lindley, Dave Johnston and Bert Inman. Masks at your discretion and donations can be made to P.A.W.S.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Willard Watson Coker, daughter, Shelaine Donaldson Lindley Johnston, former husband and father of her daughters, Paul Monroe Donaldson, parents, Earnest Hicks Inman and Gertie Allen Inman, sisters Gladys Downey (Clarence) and Gertrude Edwards (Jim), brothers L.E. “Hap” Inman (Tony) and Herbert “Little Hap” Inman (former wife Betty Ann), son Charles Coker and grandson, Justin Loggins.
Survivors are daughters, Karen Donaldson Gruber (Marvin) and Lisa Coker Thigpen (Billy), sons, David and Tim Coker, grandchildren, Jarrod Lindley, Katie Gruber VanDervort (Nate), Ashley Loggins Lawrence (Trey), Blair Loggins Sehrt (James), Elizabeth Loggins, and six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
“Katie Lee” was a Cheerleader, Majorette and Drum Majorette at Deshler High School, graduating in 1945. Katie loved good music and dancing. One of her favorite pastimes during WWII was to ride the bus to the Courtland Air Force Base to the dances for the soldiers. She made the best turnip greens in the world, kept a beautiful home, and was a devoted and idolized mother. She knew most Little Golden Books by heart because she had to read them over and over. She also loved to crappie fish with her sister, Gert, although she couldn’t swim a stroke after nearly drowning in childhood. She loved traveling anywhere except the beach, where we went every single year. She encouraged us to live life and have a great time doing it.
She was…
a warm and tender snuggler and comforter…
a dainty blue-eyed blonde but a spit-fire if necessary…
a little golden light flitting around sprinkling pixie dust like Tinkerbell….
She was a soft, furry kitten…
She was……my Mama.
Rest in peace for a while beautiful lady. Then be free! Dance, twirl, fly!
Many thanks to the staff at Renaissance of the Shoals who loved her and took excellent care of her during her transition from living at home, and the three years following, and during the horrible times during COVID.
More gratitude than could ever be expressed to the staff at El Reposo, who treated her like royalty (and their own mama), and gave her a contentment and peace she’d never had before. She knew she was loved. She loved you all dearly, as well.
