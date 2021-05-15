FLORENCE — Katie Lee Simmons, 86, died May 12, 2021. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Monday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at Galilee Church Cemetery, Florence.

