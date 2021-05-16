FLORENCE — Katie Lee Gilbert Simmons, Florence, transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She professed her love for Christ and was baptized with the Holy Spirit. “She Loved Like Christ, She Lived Like Christ as She walked in the Footsteps of Jesus.”
Katie was a member of Galilee M.B. Church where she served the Lord faithfully and was involved in several auxiliaries: chaired the Youth Choir, Senior Choir, Gospel Choir and Galilee Community Chorus, the Director of the Little Community Chorus in which she started in Rainbow City and the NAACP.
Ms. Simmons attended Oakland School, Burrell Slater School, and Alabama Christian College.
Katie was employed with ECM Hospital in Pediatric Care. She was active with the Foster Care Program, and an advocate for children and the elderly.
She was proceeded in death by her son, Tommy Earl Simmons; parents, Charlie Gilbert Sr. and Cornelia Holiday Gilbert; and 14 siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Mildred A. Armstead (John), Hal D. Simmons, Shirley A. Simmons, Councilwoman Kaytrina P. Simmons, Twymine M. Simmons (Tiffany Smith) and Alexis Brooke Malone; siblings, Otis Gilbert (Josephine), and Charlie Gilbert Jr. (Sandra Kay).
Public Viewing will be 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Galilee Church Cemetery, Florence.
