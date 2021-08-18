TUSCUMBIA — Katie Louise Fike Williams, 98, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. There will be a graveside service Friday, August 20, at Colbert Memorial Gardens beginning at 1:00 p.m. with David Conley officiating.
She was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Recy Orman Williams; parents, Fletcher and Velma Martin Fike; brothers, Cecil Fike and Ivan Fike; sister, Beatrice Barnon; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Hitt.
Katie is survived by her children, Margrett Higgins, Jimmy Williams (Gail), Donald Ray Williams (Kathy), and Teresa Hamrick (Brian); grandchildren, Catherine Crittenden, Deanna Hitt, Dustin Williams, Shannon Rabon, and Stephanie Presley; and great-grandchildren, Preston Rabon, Madison Rabon, Cliff Rabon, Logan Crittenden, Ava Crittenden, Valerie Hitt, and Ethan Hitt.
Katie’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or Valdosta Church of Christ Mission Fund.
