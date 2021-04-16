TUSCUMBIA — Katie Pearl Hill, 86, died April 10, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 2 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Peters Cemetery, Florence.

