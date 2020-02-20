HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, ARKANSAS — Katie Youngblood Morgan, 100, died February 17, 2020. Visitation is tonight from 6 to 8 at Shackelford, Waynesboro, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Houston Baptist. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. She was the widow of James Hobert Morgan.
