FLORENCE — Mrs. Katrina Perkins Watkins, 69 of Florence, passed away May 1, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, May 7 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with funeral immediately following.
Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Lemuel Vaughn, Sr. and mother, Mrs. Marion Ernestine Vaughn.
Survivors include her daughter, Ms. Katina Perkins; spouse, Mr. William M. Watkins, Jr.; brothers, Mr. Lemuel Vaughn, Jr. (Mrs. Carolyn) and Mr. George Elton Hawkins (Mrs. Naomi). Other survivors include her nephew, Mr. Lemuel Vaughn, III (Mrs. Jakeila), great-nieces, Ms. Zaria Vaughn and Ms. Zavia Vaughn; relatives, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Owens; god-grandchildren, Mr. Braylen Owens, Mr. Matthais Owens, Ms. Mya Owens; and goddaughters, Mrs. Regina Greene Howard, and Gayle Sanders
Mrs. Watkins loved her family. She was a CNA and considered it joy in taking care of her patients. She helped raise many children. Some of her hobbies were cooking, singing, traveling, and working in flowers. Mrs. Watkins was known as the Queen of Wal-Mart.
The family would like to thank Ms. Jacqueline Ratiff and special little man, Ajayven Suggs for all the special care and joy they brought to Mrs. Watkins. They helped keep her spirits lifted and could always get her to eat and drink. They were moms’ angels on earth.
